My Crypto Stats

A simple dashboard tool to easily keep an eye on current prices, wallet balances, and your miners estimated earnings.


Now in public BETA.

Login


Forgot Password?

Register


Bitcoin talk forum

Twitter


Coins Page

Add and monitor coin prices

Add any coins you want to follow and track.

Add wallet addresses to retrieve your coin balances and get a total net worth.

Click on the coin name to access the additional coin details.

Add expenses and profit to keep track of your total Profit/Loss.

Balances Page

Monitor your wallet balances and net worth

Keep track of all your wallet balances automatically.

Add any manual amounts that are not stored on wallets.

View balances in your selected home currency.

Miners Page

Add and monitor your miners

Add your miner and desired algorithms to see which would be the most profitable.

Dual mining estimates supported.

Add your miners kW and cost per kWh to see your estimated return, cost and profit/loss.

See which miner/pool is active.

Conis Page

Add and monitor your mining pools

Add the pools you mine against to get current unpaid balances.

See which pool is active.

Adding a pool is required in order to see which miner is currently active.